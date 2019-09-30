Last Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture came out with an inventory cattle report. It showed we had 99% on feed compared to a year ago and the marketing was at 98%.
The very bullish part was only 91% placed. The whole report was called bullish. Even the day before the report came out, we had a very aggressive feeder market with weaned calves being a good price and calves off cows somewhat conservative. Feeder steers were $3 to $6 per hundredweight higher and feeder heifers traded $4 to $8 higher. These prices have been better the past two weeks. But even with the prices we are at we should have $160 to $170 on feeders for quite some time and $150 fat cattle if the packer and retailer were not stealing so much of the profit. The picture I have posted is the main reason I have been screaming about the packer and retailer completely being ruthless and stealing part of what we cattlemen should be getting. It is not so much for my generation as it is for the next generation.
I still have faith that we will get something started on a new packinghouse.
Our area needs a rain in order to have a chance for wheat pasture. We have planted some and it is up but definitely needs a rain and some other fields are too dry to come up. If you go east of us maybe 70 miles, I think they got moisture.
Last Sunday, I was listening to a preacher while I was driving down the road. He was talking about what to do and who to trust in a crisis. He says God tells you he will never leave you and he will never forsake you. He said external forces may interrupt but nothing can change God’s plan for you. He also said don’t let your crisis put you into depression. I had two friends I sent that to as I thought they needed it. Maybe some of you need it too.
There is a couple who are friends of mine. The wife got the hiccups and couldn’t get rid of them for several hours. She went to the doctor. The doctor checked her out and told her, “Ma’am, you are pregnant.” The husband later said to the doctor, “Why did you tell my wife that? She is not pregnant.” He said, “Well, it got rid of the hiccups.”
Several ole cowboys were at the sale talking about their childhood. One cowboy said, “We were so poor that I was just glad I was born a boy so I had something to play with.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
