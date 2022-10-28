Trent Loos

In the next election, five states have ballot measures to legalize marijuana including Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Honestly, I had not really been paying close attention to the effects of marijuana because I knew that public sentiment has majorly shifted and most seem to believe a little weed once in a while is no big deal.

Thanks to a conversation with Jim Kinyon, co-founder of Protecting South Dakota Kids, I have been doing a deep dive. I now believe the moderate effects of marijuana on brain health have been significantly understated. We have current, accurate data and it is clear to me that a vote against recreational marijuana is essential to the health of our nation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.