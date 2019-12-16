A lot of mostly calves and some feeders are showing up at the auctions this week. I think the main reason cattlemen weaned later than usual is there is very little wheat pasture around.
In our area a lot of the wheat that was planted early had a better start but the freeze made it shorter lately but even before that it seemed to shrink for various reasons. Some around had army worms.
One cattleman who grazes cattle on wheat said, “Actually the army worms might have been a blessing cause otherwise I would have bought more cattle earlier at a higher price and in a time period when there is more health problems.”
R-CALF USA has sued the major packers for market manipulation and excessive profits. And I say good at least they are willing to do something.
I hear some say they are too radical but in my opinion if you are not a little radical you never get anything done. We have too many cattle organizations that act like politicians. The past year the United States imported 20% of all meat consumed. It came from Canada, Namibia, Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Nicaragua, Romania, Uruguay and 34 other countries.
A small percentage of the import meat is actually inspected and once it receives the U.S. Department of Agriculture stamp it enters the food supply chain without traceability. And you wonder why the packer and retailer does not want to have to say where the meat came from? Would you buy it if it said Namibia? I’ve never heard of that country.
You have two choices in life—you can stay single and be miserable or get married and wish you were dead.
At a party the other night one woman said to another, “Aren’t you wearing your wedding ring on the wrong finger?” She said, “Yes, I am married to the wrong man.”
A lady put an ad in the classifieds that said, “Husband wanted.” The next day she received 100 letters that all said the same thing—“You can have mine.”
When a woman steals your husband there is no better revenge than to let her keep him.
A woman is incomplete until she is married. Then she is finished.
A little boy asked his dad how much does it cost to be married? The dad said, “I don’t know. I am still paying.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.