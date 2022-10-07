We need to celebrate the masculine man in the eyes of God—I am talking about that father, husband and working man that contributes to society and provides for his family.
One day recently on a radio program, we were discussing how every single person or group under the sun has a day or a parade but the man does not. So, for that reason, on Oct. 10, we planned to attend the Man March in Mandan, North Dakota.
I have several Bible verses that I see as the guideposts for this event and man movement. The first is from 1 Corinthians 16:
“3 Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. 14 Let all that you do be done in love.”
Be watchful and speak to me directly. How many times in today’s world do we see folks that see something that just doesn’t hit them right, or quite frankly just don’t notice it at all because they are not being watchful? I will go another step forward on that because I see so many that are completely distracted with professional athletics instead of being watchful for their family and community.
Let's go right to the issue that seems like nobody wants to talk about—this event on Columbus Day 2022. This is not a celebration of Columbus himself but rather the courage he had to find the “New World.” For this reason, I have invited Chief Phillip Whiteman Jr. of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe to join us on this Man March. In the past few years Whiteman has become a trusted friend and when he agreed to join us for the event, he said a couple of things worth sharing here today.
“Trent, remember every action will generate a reaction.” Whiteman said he is willing to join because the young men in this country need a boost; they need to see role models again who are willing to stand up for what is right.
Joining us from New Jersey will be Kevin Jenkins, who is of African descent. Jenkins and I met on the ARISE USA tour in 2021 and in many ways he has influenced my thinking about this movement because I repeatedly heard him ask on the tour, “Where are the men? The women are showing up to take the country back but where are the men?”
This is not just some random idea without some careful planning and structure. It will be a celebration of all men from diverse backgrounds and literally putting on display how we do all things in love.
I was told that most “working men'' could not take a day off and come to Mandan. The answer to that is simple as a virtual format was possible. I am requesting that all people who agree that we need to put the respect back into men simply record a 1-minute video of themselves working on Monday or doing something with your kids and post it to your social media accounts with #ManMarch.
Furthermore, God gives us guidance on that as well in 2 Thessalonians 3:10: “For even when we were with you, this we commanded you: that if any would not work, neither should he eat.”
At the end of the day, 45% of the children born in the United States today are born to single mothers. These kids do not grow up with role models for being a man like my father and grandfather were. We can sit back and complain about what is happening that we don’t like or we can take steps to be part of the solution. I would ask that we each say a prayer to “the Father Almighty” to restore the respect and dignity of the man.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
