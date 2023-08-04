Naomi Blohm

What’s happened … After trading as low as $11.30 a bushel in late May 2023, the November 2023 soybean futures prices have enjoyed a two-month rally. November futures are now trading near the higher end of this year’s price trading range, and near the $14 a bushel mark as of this writing.

The soybean market found support in early June due to hot and dry weather concerns. The market found its next boost of friendly news from the June 30 acres report, which showed a dramatically lower-than-expected planted acres number of 83.5 million acres in the United States for the 2023-24 growing year. The number was much lower than expectations, and down from 87.5 million planted acres one year ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.