The June U.S. Department of Agriculture’s World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimate report was mostly neutral in its supply and demand fundamental information for the corn market. Most information came in as expected, with the USDA hesitant to make any changes to supply or demand for the 2023-24 crop year.

Regarding old crop fundamentals, the USDA increased ending stocks to 1.452 billion bushels, up from 1.417 billion bushels in May. This was due to less demand for U.S. corn exports. The increase in old crop ending stocks then was noted as higher carry-in for the 2023-24 data.

