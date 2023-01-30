Trent Loos

I contend few truly understand what an mRNA vaccine is. I now believe the risk of an mRNA vaccine is not any greater than that of a modified live vaccine. The way a vaccine has always been made is the virus is identified, isolated and transported to a laboratory to be cultured and then a “vaccine” is created so that a modified live version of the virus is injected into the animal.

Theoretically the animal’s immune system then develops antibodies to protect the animal from that virus. The “killed” version is acquired the same way but it uses a dead virus instead of the live variety.

