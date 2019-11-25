As we charge into the holiday season of 2019 I have yet to talk to a single person who says, “I just wish 2019 would never end!” I think universally, folks are looking forward to ringing in 2020 more than any year in my life.
I see no point here in bringing up the reasons for joy in the end of this year but instead I would like to remind you (and myself) of what we have to be thankful for.
We tend to think about the weather hardships or even the economic challenges that hit us all in 2019 but let me digress for a moment and share with you a brief excerpt from history in the year 1919.
World War I was over and most Americans were eager for peace and security; but, 1919 would prove to be anything but. Revolution and unrest ran rampant across Europe and North America, the Flu Pandemic continued from the prior year with a third brutal wave in the spring, terrorist bombings rocked seven U.S. cities in June, the first of a series of “Red Scares” began when the government passed an act that blacklisted anyone thought to be involved with communism, race riots rocked the nation, and hundreds of workers went on strike across the country. The adoption of constitutional amendments giving women the vote and establishing Prohibition denoted the high-water mark of the moral impulses of the Progressive era.
And the cost of selected food items on Thanksgiving 1919 were—average grocery price—1 pound apples $0.11, 2 pounds roast beef $0.38, 3 pounds steak $0.60, 1 pound bread $0.05, 1 pound butter $0.39, 3 pounds chicken $0.19.
If you take a quick glance at life in the United States in 1919, it was filled with rioting, bombing human carnage and to top it off, Babe Ruth was sold to the Red Sox.
This year I have found myself frequently saying, “Self, let’s remember the real challenges our forefathers overcame so that we can be fortunate enough to believe that if our car doesn’t start then it’s a bad day.” Honestly, life has never been better as a U.S. citizen.
Our challenge today is finding enough people to work so that we can complete the food system and get our products from the farm to the table. Instead of hungry folks scouring the countryside trying to find employment, today we have thousands of jobs unfilled because we are short of willing workers. You tell me a greater barometer of the quality of life we have than when folks thumb their noses at employment opportunities because they believe they are “better than that job.”
My belly is full and yes that has multiple meanings. I have zero days of food insecurity as do more and more American citizens than any day before. But additionally my belly is full of these folks running around seeking attention by saying that the world is coming to an end. Yes, I agree that the Bible tells us that the world is coming to an end at some point but what these people are referencing isn’t even close to anything biblical.
They say the bad weather is surely a sign of forthcoming doom. Well, I reckon the families of the 600 people killed by one hurricane in 1919 thought the same thing. We see significant power outages in the West in 2019, particularly in California, and those folks thought that was just awful and the worst. In 1919, Californians started an addiction to electricity and their main source of power was hydro. The real problem was that urban centers were a long way from the water source and consequently long transmission lines were built which resulted in major fires on a regular basis. We won’t even address how proper environmental management could reduce the severity of these fires.
The moral of the story is 2019 did indeed suck and we are happy to see it go. But if you were thinking that living today was somehow a hardship, then I suggest as you gather with friends, family and loved ones this year at Thanksgiving and spend one hour studying some local history. I reckon you will discover, like I have, that we all have a lot to be thankful for because of the hardships our forefathers endured so that we can now make a mountain out of a molehill and proclaim the end of the world.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
