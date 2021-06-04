Please contact your two United States senators and your representative in the House at 202-224-3121 and urge them join the Rounds-Smith joint letter that calls for fixing America’s broken beef supply chain. Do it as soon as you can.
That number is a capitol switchboard and ask for your senators or representative. If the cattle organizations, Farm Bureau and Farmers Union, plus the banking industry and others do not jump on board this then it is a giveaway and they are not working for you. I applaud Gov. Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur for jumping on board and supporting individual cattlemen. We have way too many politicians and people in positions that should be working for us and they are not doing so.
We received some great rains that covered a big area and it looks like the grass has tripled in growth in the past two weeks. We sold some very nice young pairs at the Woodward Livestock Auction for $2,175 per pair. They were nice and gentle—two combinations in my opinion that are very important and will make you a lot of money plus make life easier for you and also allow you to sell more pounds when you sell them if they are gentle.
I cannot and I will not give up on getting something done with manipulation of the cattle packing industry.
The American subsidiary of the world’s largest meat processing company said May 31 it had been hacked, paralyzing some of its operations and impacting thousands of workers in Australia. The intrusion was detected May 30 forcing one of the leading producers of beef and pork in the United States to suspend affected systems and call in its IT staff and third party experts to deal with the breach.
One of the buyers at the sale barn always orders ice cream, sometimes two or three big dips or sometimes a malt. Another buyer, or so-called friend, said, “Well, you know why we order ice cream? It’s because there is no way he can get a brain freeze.”
I went to my favorite fishing pond that a friend of mine owns but this time there was a sign that read, "Frog parking only. All others will be toad."
On a more serious note if you have someone that needs their spirits lifted have them pull up “True virtue—when you feel like giving up” from Life Church. It has a very good message whether you are down or not, if you can’t get it, call me and pass it along to anyone who needs it.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.