In late July and early August much of the grain sorghum throughout the country, and especially in the High Plains, has reached the boot or heading stage. This is a critical time in the life of the sorghum plant as both weather and biological stress can greatly affect the final grain yield.

By the time sorghum has reached the boot stage, the potential number of kernels that will occupy the head or panicle has been determined. However, both water and heat stress during boot, flowering and early grain fill will impact how much of this potential is reached. Studies show that avoiding water stress at the boot stage greatly increases final grain yield. Those growers with the ability to irrigate can avoid water stress at this time, unfortunately, this cannot be said for avoiding heat stress.

