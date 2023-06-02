Trent Loos

Houston, we have a problem. Could there be a more well-known distress signal in a few short words? Let’s go back to our grade school science books for a moment. Carbon dioxide, a healthy element of nature, is required to produce plant growth.

Carbon dioxide enables life; without it all life will cease to exist. In fact, I can now make a very good case that the more carbon dioxide we have in the atmosphere the more life that will follow. Currently, we have 443 parts per million of CO2. What if we had 450 or even 500? We would have more life. period.

