Trent Loos

I attended a meeting in Thayer County, Nebraska, and 70 people chose to show up to receive information about the future of reliable electricity. There is a rumor about a development project in the area and these individuals were interested in getting information about the best plan going forward.

We have been led down the path to believe that wind and solar power are “green.” I have learned enough to understand that carbon capture is all about sequestering power and has nothing to do with removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. It seems kind of funny that a few individuals with power are trying to remove our reliable power.

