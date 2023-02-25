Dusty Johnson (1).jpg

Rep. Dusty Johnson (Courtesy photo.)

As I headed to the recent 65th Annual Black Hills Stock Show, Rapid City, South Dakota, I knew why it’s one of my favorite events of the year—a midwestern city becomes a “slice of the Old West”—when cowboys and ranchers come from across the country.

As I shook hands and greeted folks, year after year, I’m reminded of the uphill battles our ranchers face every day. The next generation of ranchers needs positive change, and that’s what I’m working on in Congress.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.