I’m sure you know by now that I am opinionated, but I have seen several situations where a rancher and farmer and his wife have worked all their life accumulating land and machinery and other possessions and then sometimes the kids get so greedy that they try to restrict their dad the last few years of his life.
And often they act like he is going to make a few bad decisions and cost them part of their inheritance. It’s a good thing the parents didn’t shut their kids off when they were young and making a few of those same decisions and naturally as a kid you hope to inherit part of our parents’ estate. And you hope they don’t make hideous decisions and go mentally off or marry a gold digger those last few years.
But honestly one of the grandkids said about my dad those last two or three years of his life, “Grandpa ought to be weaning his calves instead of selling them off the cows.” I said, “Personally just let my dad or your grandpa do it like he wants as long as he isn’t making hideous decisions.” Luckily my dad kept his mind until the very end of his life.
If a rancher has been used to running cows, even if he cannot do the work, there is no better medicine than for him to go to the pasture and see these cows and calves and know they are his. To take that away you also take a lot of pride and self worth and a reason to live. There is often no better place for an older man or woman who loves cattle to go sit in a pasture and watch a calf nurse its mother. That’s just hard to describe to a city person.
I definitely don’t feel that old but I got a text from a lady who is a little older. It said, “I see people around my age mountain climbing, but for me I feel good just getting my leg through my underwear without losing my balance.”
A 60-year-old millionaire is getting married and throws a big wedding reception. His friends are quite jealous and in a quiet moment one of them asks him how did he land such a 23-year-old beauty. “Simple,” grins the millionaire. “I faked my age.”
His friends are really amazed and asked him, “How much?”
“Well,” he replied, “I said I was 87.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
