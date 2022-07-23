Trent Loos

The lights are still on and I have time to dig into not only the current situation that we find ourselves in, as it involves the capture of electricity, but also the history of how we got into this mess.

Texas continues to be a poster child for how not to capture energy in the name of electricity, but they’ve got oil figured out. In the past 10 years, the state of Texas has witnessed a 16% population growth, and green energy from wind and solar sources has grown to 34% of their total electricity. The people who understand both electric demand and the grid system, in my opinion, will tell you that is a recipe for disaster but it appears nobody seems to listen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.