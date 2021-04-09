A lot of times, we run across things in life that do not seem fair. And most of the time it’s just a fact of life—not everything is fair.
There is a waitress at our local café. I had heard that she was moving back to Mexico. I was surprised about that because I knew she had been here a lot of years and seemed like she liked living here. I asked her about this and she said, “Yes, I have to. My family tried to do everything right and my parents were here on a work visa. But now that I am 18 I can no longer stay. I have to move back to Mexico and one main reason I don’t want to is my mother is sick and needs my help here.”
She is extremely smart and was valedictorian of her senior class. I think this is wrong particularly compared to the fact we are letting all those unaccompanied kids come across the border. I have said before I wish for all those who came here illegal to be fined $10,000 and if they continue to work and not get in trouble then let them stay and at the end of 10 years let them become citizens.
In fact, as far as I’m concerned, let’s ship some of our people across the border—the ones who are too lazy to work and want to live off the government.
After a lot of years in the cattle business you finally think you have experienced everything. But yesterday I sorted off a few pairs that I wanted to sell. And with them I noticed a heifer that didn’t have hardly any udder so I thought she must have lost her calf so I put her in the pen to sell.
The next morning, before I loaded the cattle, she was bawling so I thought even though she isn’t giving any milk she has to have a calf still out in the pasture. So I turned her back out and she ran out in the pasture but instead of finding her calf she found another mother and started nursing her. I couldn’t believe it. It wasn’t her mother cause I bought her a few months ago. Anyway, it keeps it interesting.
An interesting fact when they asked Henry Ford, “Why the car?” He said, “If I would have given people what they wanted they would have said instead, ‘why didn’t you just help us get faster horses?’”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
