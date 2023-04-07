Wilkinson_Todd-Hi_Res.jpeg

Todd Wilkinson, National Cattlemen's Beef Association president. (Photo courtesy of NCBA.)

When asked what concerns me most for our industry’s future, one of the first things that comes to mind is the threat of a foreign animal disease outbreak on U.S. soil. This is why animal disease traceability has been a primary focus for me as an NCBA leader.

In 2021, the NCBA Board of Directors approved a strategic plan to give the organization a more focused approach to engaging with cattle producers, policy makers and consumers. Traceability was identified as one of our strategic priorities and the NCBA Traceability Working Group was formed. For the past year, I’ve chaired this group comprised of producers throughout the country from every sector of the industry. Our mission was to evaluate the current industry efforts to identify and trace animals through the cattle and beef system in the United States and develop a set of requirements for any eventual system that might be put in place in our industry.

