The very first animal rights conference I attended nearly 20 years ago was in Arlington, Virginia, just down the road and across the river from the nation’s Capital. I went because, early on, I wanted to meet the people in the movement. I wanted to understand them and what their vision truly was.
The one presentation that still sticks with me was by a woman who spoke of the day that we, as animal owners, could be charged with animal abuse if we bred purebred genetics. As a lifelong purebred hog, cattle and horse enthusiast, this hit me hard. Granted this person was living in a fairy tale world where no animal ever dies but her presentation made me think in a different way.
Last week when National Public Radio did a piece called “Most U.S. dairy cows are descended from two bulls, and that’s not good” it hit me hard. I can’t speak to the mindset of the author and I do know that animal scientists, at some level, may agree with the statement. Regardless, the seed planted is that animal owners do not care about genetic diversity and that bothers me.
For the record, completely left out of the discussion was the fact that all dairy cows are not Holstein. I did some research and 20 years ago 85% of all dairy cows were Holstein but today the number appears to be about 75%. The growth in the Jersey numbers is driven by a demand for higher quality milkfat than what Holsteins can produce.
As someone who has always studied and loved genetics, I never understood why dairymen did not have an F1 cross holstein/jersey or holstein/swiss cow but since I don’t pay the feed bill on any dairy cows I just figure they have a justified reason that fits their operation and that is good enough for me.
Here is what I do know: In the past 60 years we have taken the dairy herd from 24 million cows being milked down to 9 million cows. With just 38% of the cows, dairymen produce nearly three times more total milk than they did 60 years ago. That means no matter the “genetic diversity,” dairymen have found a way to decrease their footprint on the planet and feed more people using fewer resources. That, of course, was not highlighted in the article other than to suggest that they are pushing genetics for more milk.
We have really tapped into this accomplishment utilizing only a fraction of the available technology. With gene editing, embryo work and cloning, the basic technology of artificial insemination is just the very first step toward where we could and should be. For the record, I am not promoting that we eliminate all genetic diversity; basic animal husbandry 101 tells us that dairy breeders need to continually be fostering a different genetic line in a small population to tap into but that does not reflect the genetic line of the main herd for commercial production.
For those individuals who jump on the bandwagon of concern for the lack of genetic diversity in milk production, how much do you know about the diversity in the rest of your food? I am told that all yellow No. 2 corn goes back to six parents. Look at the almond business where “producers” have been looking at new technologies because fruit growers have been using genetic replication for years. A quick search shows you current research projects like this: “Under cultivation, many outcrossing fruit tree species have switched from sexual reproduction to vegetative propagation and nut reproduction has been conducted with graphing.”
Without a doubt my single favorite lesson comes from the banana world. Every single yellow banana is a DNA clone from one mutant banana 2000 years ago. There are tons of banana species but the only one that most people eat today comes from one tree that was cloned and yet I hear no concern about that.
At the end of the day, I am willing to talk about genetic diversity but where I stand on the issue is simple. I don’t know about cloned, grafted grapes making wine, I don’t know about almonds, I don’t even know much about dairy cows. I do know that the very few people who own them make the decisions about genetics and they have more to lose than we do if they screw up. So from that standpoint, we are all experts in our experiences and industries. Let’s let the real experts drive the ship and not those standing on the shore.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
