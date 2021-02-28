Bill Gates is a 242,000-acre land owner who is interested in getting a return on his investment by using a cancel culture tactic on animal ag to further his plant based 100% synthetic protein. His intention to cancel out all the hard working producers who as we know have based their lives on the land and genetics and healthy products. Bill Gates is an investor. That's it. What he is not is a producer and he is not a middle American who every day and night looks for a meal that fits the budget for that moment. He is an investor looking to gain market share on his venture of 100% synthetic protein at the expense of rural Agriculture. If he is not checked, his push on this cancel culture of animal ag will be a black eye on ranchers and cattlemen, hog producers and corn and soybean producers who will not recover from.
—Tom Oberreuter is from Spearville, Kansas.
