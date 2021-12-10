It seems like our calves have sold a little later than most years with a lot of calves being sold now. And most of those calves are weaned at least 40 days to a long time.
Our area needs rain but to the south of us 100 miles I have heard two cattlemen say that their wheat was dying or already dead and the one man said his wheat looked great earlier, 6 inches tall, but is dead now. So hopefully we will get a rain soon. Our area is not that bad but we need a rain.
Yearlings are in short supply. Most cattle auctions will shut down for two weeks and open back up the first week in January.
Feeder cattle futures look very strong with next November being a little over $180 per hundredweight. I have put insurance on some of my feeders for the fall. The only thing I like about that is I don’t have to dig up margin calls—that is until the end if the market is higher. The end result is based off the feeder average instead of the futures.
Fertilizer is so high that I hear a lot of farmers say that on their dryland they are not sure they can afford to fertilize. One farmer said to the man he buys his fertilizer from, “Will I get $100 per acre in fertilizer?” The salesman said, “Oh, yeah, very easy.”
If the government doesn’t pull its head out and get people back to work it is going to ruin this country. It is all in the name of COVID, welfare or worker’s compensation. Everywhere you go you see some people begging people to work. Last week I saw several businesses with signs that said we have cut hours due to the lack of workers.
Cows are pretty funny and it would be a total shame if we didn’t milk them for all they are worth. And you have to be careful to not butcher any of those jokes. Because the steaks are high. And besides, I have some real beef with that guy. So you might ought to steer clear.
One big difference between women and men is if a woman says, “Smell this,” it will probably smell good.
A rancher brought in a cow to sell today. He said, “She doesn’t give hardly any milk.” He said to me, “She is a milk dud.”
Do you know what has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck.
Did you know on a vehicle they call them heated seats because the rear defroster was already taken?
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
