The killing cow and bull market was a lot better this week with medium flesh cows that would have brought $73 last week instead brought $82 to $87 this week.
We topped at $96.50 per hundredweight on killing cows and $123.50 per hundredweight on killing bulls. It is an excellent time to cull those cows you don’t like or those big fleshy cows that bring a lot of money.
Even a 1,300-pound cow at $90 is $1,170 and it doesn’t take a very big calf to bring $500 and that $1,670 will buy a lot of nice young pairs.
Last week fat cattle brought $138 and it will be interesting to see if we get a push this week. I am told they have less meat in storage but let’s see what the packer is willing to let us have.
We have so much chaos going on in this world and a lot of it is affecting our business. I am very disgusted with our government on not wanting to produce American oil and gas. It is ridiculous to want a green environment more than you want to help America.
I wish I had the power to do so and I would approve every major pipeline that might help the flow of gas to our country and I would give an extra incentive to drill for gas and oil whether it be on the ocean coast or dry land. Our government is used to giving money away so that shouldn’t be a problem.
Oh, and by the way, I had heard California did not want all the electric cars plugged in all at once or it would knock the power out. Wow, I wish some of them would get stranded and see how they would like it then.
A vacuum cleaner guy came by my house yesterday. He came into the house and poured a bucket of dog poop on the rug and said, “If this vacuum cleaner doesn’t get every bit of poop out of that rug in the next 15 minutes I will personally eat what is left on the rug.”
I said, “OK, but I guess I should have told you earlier that we have not electricity today cause they are working on it.”
A husband said to his wife, “There is no spark between us anymore.” So she tasered him and said, “I will ask him again when he wakes up.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
