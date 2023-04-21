Jerry Nine

I like to stay to stay away from anything too political but I challenge you if you like communism then you might like the way we might be headed.

China is brilliant and out maneuvering the United States in a lot of ways. Don’t think it is by accident that China is buying farmland in the U.S. Some states have wised up to this potential. If you are listening to only news outlets that sugar coat everything for the present administration, then I challenge you to tune into other sources and then make up your own mind.

