I like to stay to stay away from anything too political but I challenge you if you like communism then you might like the way we might be headed.
China is brilliant and out maneuvering the United States in a lot of ways. Don’t think it is by accident that China is buying farmland in the U.S. Some states have wised up to this potential. If you are listening to only news outlets that sugar coat everything for the present administration, then I challenge you to tune into other sources and then make up your own mind.
I love America and what it stands for and I want my kids and grandkids to be able to experience the same thing.
This massive open border is scary. Look how many homeless people there are and tell me where all these coming across the border are going to live and who is going to feed them.
I also don’t want to continue to be negative but this drought in our area and quite a larger area around is more than challenging. I think we are just on the start of culling quite a lot more cows unless we get rain soon as several ranchers have tell me they are out of grass. We had more cows today at the sale.
I got a text Sunday from a rancher who said, please pray for rain at 12:05 that day. I challenge you to do more of the same, using your phone to challenge others. No hay, no grass looks like soon no money. I still have faith, though, that it will rain soon.
You might be a from a small town if you can name everyone you graduated with or if you get a whiff of manure and you think of home. Or perhaps you know what 4-H is. Or if you ever went to a party under a bridge. Or perhaps if you used to drag main. And in high school if you used the “F” word and your parents knew within the hour.
Also, if you ever went snipe hunting. Also, if you have ever taken your date to a cemetery just to walk around. Or, if your friends also knew which ditch that your buyer dropped your beer off in. Or, if you have ever given directions using the only stoplight in town.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
