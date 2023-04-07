Jerry Nine

I wanted to tell all my customers and friends that I have sold the Woodward Livestock Auction to Ben Hale and his family.

The Hales own Western Commission Company in Oklahoma City, Comanche Livestock Auction and also the Knoxville Livestock Auction in Knoxville, Iowa. Ben is very knowledgeable in the cattle business and is very honest and will work hard to earn and keep your business. That was very important to me as I want Woodward Livestock Auction to continue to treat the customers and employees right.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.