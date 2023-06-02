Jerry Nine

Memorial Day was celebrated May 29. What a day when we need to appreciate what others have done for us to be free. On the radio I heard that a million people have laid their lives down so that we all could have a better life.

Ask yourself would you willingly sacrifice your life for the rest of America? Let alone the ones that come back disabled and also come back with mental scars. That is one thing every school should teach and that is respect and appreciation. And then go around the room and ask each one individually, “Would you give up your life so the rest of the students in this room could have a better and free life?”

