Memorial Day was celebrated May 29. What a day when we need to appreciate what others have done for us to be free. On the radio I heard that a million people have laid their lives down so that we all could have a better life.
Ask yourself would you willingly sacrifice your life for the rest of America? Let alone the ones that come back disabled and also come back with mental scars. That is one thing every school should teach and that is respect and appreciation. And then go around the room and ask each one individually, “Would you give up your life so the rest of the students in this room could have a better and free life?”
It is so nice to see green everywhere we look. Cattle are more content and so are their owners. Some farmers have planted cane and have a very nice stand. Others are in the process of planting it.
Cattle futures continue to climb. On Tuesday, November feeder futures closed at $242.52, with next May at $245.75. Five months from now October fats are at $171.32 and December at $174.85. I guess I would have to say let the good times roll. Killing cows topped at $117.00 per hundredweight and bulls topped $131.50.
Feeder demand is very good and keeps getting better every week. My advice is stay aggressive. I think it has all the appearance of staying good for several years, but do not ever get to the point that you think all you have to do is buy them to make money. I do not trust the government from importing beef from other countries as money talks to some politicians. Or a bad news scenario could slow the market down.
I was listening to a preacher who said remember God gave us two ears and one mouth so perhaps, God meant for us to listen more than talk. I was listening to a person talking about prison workers in Oklahoma and he said there are 4,200 workers and 4,500 volunteers.
I talked to one man in prison who is struggling to stay positive, and I am always a sucker for the underdog but after a killing in another prison a week ago they still have them all in lockdown. There are 120 prisoners in one building, and they can’t get out of that building. That would be more than I could take. His daughter drove five hours a week ago to be told she and her son couldn't see him. Some need to be there. Some need a second chance.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
