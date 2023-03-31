I was talking to a crop adjuster the other day and we were laughing and comparing notes as far as different stories about his job or mine.
So, naturally this story didn’t happen in the last six months since we can’t buy a rain. But the crop adjuster got a call from a farmer who had his wheat insured and said, “Can you hurry and come look at my wheat before it rains?” We farmers are hard to please. I imagine God probably thinks, “What a bunch of crybabies.”
Any normal summer you will hear, “Well, I hope it doesn’t rain today. I have my hay down and I need to bale it before it rains.” Meanwhile there are a bunch of us others saying, “Please, let it rain.”
Then all the oil field workers are saying, “I hope it doesn’t rain it messes up the roads.” But right now in our area there sure aren’t any farmers saying, “I hope it doesn’t rain.” We are very dry here but a friend sent me a picture of a fence out in the panhandle of Oklahoma where the fence was all covered with sand except the top wire. What a mess. I ask every believer to pray this week that this whole area of drought will get rain soon.
Cattle futures on this past Monday were a lot higher after driving lower several days before. On March 27, fat cattle futures were $1.70 to $2,20 higher and feeder cattle were $2.42 to $3.82 higher. May feeders were at $201.37 and November feeders were $222.60 while December fats closed at $167.40.
Last Sunday, the preacher’s sermon was—“Don’t lose your joy. Satan loves to make you miserable. If you have lost your joy get it back. Life is too short to be unhappy.”
I have a female friend who said she had lost some weight. In fact, she said she lost 245 pounds. I said, “There is no way that you lost that much weight.” She said, “Yes, I did. I kicked him out.”
At the grade school the other day the teacher asked the students, “what does the chicken give you?” One boy hollered out “meat.” Then the teacher said, “Very good, now what does the pig give you?” A girl hollered out “bacon.” Again, the teacher said, “That is very good.” Then the teacher what does the fat cow give you? And Johnny hollered out “homework.”
