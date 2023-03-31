Jerry Nine

I was talking to a crop adjuster the other day and we were laughing and comparing notes as far as different stories about his job or mine.

So, naturally this story didn’t happen in the last six months since we can’t buy a rain. But the crop adjuster got a call from a farmer who had his wheat insured and said, “Can you hurry and come look at my wheat before it rains?” We farmers are hard to please. I imagine God probably thinks, “What a bunch of crybabies.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.