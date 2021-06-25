A cattle customer who is also a friend—he and I tease each other a lot—had a stroke about a year ago so he does walk a little slower but is basically doing pretty good.
He has definitely slowed down but he said to me, “But I think you have slowed down a little too.” I said, ”Really?” He said, “Yes, watching you go back and forth in the ring I used to say you acted like a border collie.” I said, “Really, how do I act now?” He said, “Like an English bulldog.” I said, “What does that kind of a dog look like?” He said, “Bow-legged and slow.”
We had a good sale again on Tuesday selling some good young pairs up to $2,275. They were gentle and nice—two combinations when buying a bred cow, a pair or selecting heifers to breed.
Our area Sunday night and Monday morning received some nice rain. I heard all the way from six-tenths to 1 inch. However, one of the guys at the breakfast table said he got 2 inches.
We said, “Are you sure?” He said, “I know I did because my cattle guard was plumb full of water.” Some of us farmers have different measuring devices.
I got this one marriage tip and I think it was the best advice I ever received. A friend of mine said never ask your wife when dinner will be ready while she is still mowing the lawn.
My wife said she went to the paint store to get thinner. It didn’t work.
An old woman was sipping on a glass of wine while sitting on the patio with her husband. She said, “I love you so much. I don’t know how I could ever like without you.” Her husband said, “Is that you or the wine talking?” She replied, “It’s me talking to the wine.”
My wife was going through her wardrobe. She said, “Look at this, it still fits me after 25 years.” I said, “It’s a scarf.”
One ole cowboy was lying in bed with his wife. He reached and put his hand on her leg. She hollered, “Good Lord, not now—it’s three in the morning.” He said, “Oh, I wasn’t thinking about anything like that. I was just wondered what time it was.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
