I saw where Bill Gates said that all rich countries should eat synthetic beef and that eating beef was ruining our climate. Then he went on to say you can get used to the taste. He didn’t say it tasted good but rather you can get used to it.
I looked on the internet and it said some products trying to imitate beef are using a double fermentation process that creates a fungus. Well, I can tell you that definitely sounds tasty.
God put cattle on this earth for a reason but if you want to eat fungus go ahead. But I bet you won’t have to worry about anyone ordering a double patty. Let me give you a little advice if you order an imitation burger be sure and put a lot of mustard or ketchup on there and lots of seasoning and perhaps have some habaneros that make it where you can’t taste anything anyway. And then a very strong onion and then tell yourself you will get used to it.
Bill Gates is a proven fact that you can be extremely intelligent in some ways and even rich and there is still a fine line between a genius and an idiot. Bill says a cow puts out more emissions than a car. I have a challenge for him, I will lock myself in my garage with a cow but I want him to lock himself in his garage with his car running for a night then we will see which puts out the most emissions.
The weather is beautiful here this week. In fact, it is 80 degrees warmer than last week. This weather pattern and higher wheat will put a lot of cattle for sale in the next two or three weeks.
Grazing cattle have been high for quite some time. And surprising to me is that feeder futures are that high in the fall with high grain expectations.
I put an insurance price protection on a lot of my feeders for the fall as I am tired of them dangling that carrot and the market falls. And no money up front, I like that.
A couple of cows were smoking a joint and playing cards. You are right. The steaks were pretty high.
Earlier today I saw a bumper sticker that said, “I am a veterinarian so I can drive like an animal.” Now I realize how many proctologists are on the road.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.