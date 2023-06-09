IA Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.jpeg

It may be an understatement, but these past few years have provided some unique challenges. Yet, despite supply chain disruptions, inflation, and unpredictable weather, we continue to see record engagement in our state’s conservation activity. The increased level of awareness and resources, coupled with an expanding list of public and private partnerships, has led to the adoption of more conservation practices now than at any time in our state’s history.

As we mark the 10-year anniversary of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, it’s important to take a moment to look at just how far we’ve come. We are approaching 3 million acres of cover crops, a significant level of growth from the few thousand a decade ago. Using our streamlined “batch and build” model, more saturated buffers and bioreactors, two practices that filter storm water before it enters our waterways, are planned for construction in the next 3-year period than have been installed in the previous 13 years. Before we had long-term dedicated funding for water quality efforts, we could construct 3 to 5 wetlands per year. Now, we are on our way toward constructing 30 per year. And this work is making a difference.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.