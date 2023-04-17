SaraWyantCMYK

If the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Prospective Plantings report holds true, producers are on track to plant 92 million acres of corn, over 87 million acres of soybeans and almost 50 million acres of wheat this year. But like most years, Mother Nature interferes and a portion of those acres never get planted.

Looking at historical data, the range of prevented plant possibilities looms large—from 1.2 million acres in 2012 to a record high of 19.6 million acres in 2019. Prevented plant has averaged 5.7 million acres per year from 2007 to 2022.

