Kevin Evans.jpeg

(Courtesy photo.)

Increasing numbers of infants, young children, and their families who need mental health support is a pressing issue across rural Oklahoma. Infant and early childhood mental health programs are difficult programs to deliver, especially as infants are not always able to tell caregivers or their parents what is wrong. We face a huge responsibility in meeting this need.

What specifically has Western Plains Youth and Family Services done to serve this growing issue? In 2020, a new wing was added to our main offices to become the Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Center. The center is fully equipped to deliver infant and early childhood services and has facilities available for training caregivers working with young children. WPYFS sees IECMH programs as a prevention. Mental health specialists are placed with parents, teachers, and other adults who give care to infants and young children, with WPYFS having the capability to work directly with the children as the need arises. Our goal is to equip caregivers with the knowledge and resources needed so that the caregiver can facilitate the children’s normal development.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.