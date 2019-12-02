We have long been told that the next real food fight is over water. Well, the water fight is on big and hard in certain regions of the country and not just in California as it is hitting central Kansas too.
My assessment is that the fight itself is not about the water but rather about control of the land. Period. I recently read an article that Democrats pulling the strings at the national level not only want to control water but land, air and your cows. I reckon that is hard to argue.
The last 24 hours in DC have included the worst decision that President Donald Trump has made thus far. On Nov. 25 he signed the PACT Act into law. I hope you caught my previous discussion about that but it truly is a nail in the coffin of animal ownership. We do not need laws to give animals more protection than is given to our kids but that is exactly what has happened. Furthermore, what is the real purpose and what is next? I will tell you what is next because it is already happening: legal standing as citizens for animals.
While I am totally disgusted with the president for signing this into law, it must be mentioned that it passed the Senate without a committee hearing. Without any discussion on the floor whatsoever, your and my senators allowed this to pass with unanimous consent. How does this happen? I recognize the horse is now out of the barn but I am here to tell you that animal rights zealots are taking note of how this happened and will try to replicate as often as possible.
Stop and think about this: We now have in place endangered species (plant and animal) designations that will control how you and I can use our property. We now have federal felony animal protection laws that will go into effect that may tell you treating your dog for cancer is not your choice, without penalty. We have planting and tillage restrictions so if your place or parts of it are deemed by others to need protection, for example wetlands, you have no say in the matter. The moral of the story and the fast-moving trend is that you and I are losing our property rights, left and right at the hands of our own government.
I truly believe the entire cow bashing has nothing to do with eating beef or controlling emissions it is simply the last bastion of freedom. You see 70% of the United States and global land mass is not suitable for growing human food. Yet the ruminant grazes and converts otherwise useless cellulose material into nutrient dense human food. The number of folks involved in cattle ownership outpaces any other sector of animal agriculture and we have the total land mass to get it done.
Too many of us for too long have been complacent about maintaining our freedom. Maybe even more dangerous is that we got a glimmer of hope in Trump being elected yet we get this quick and harmful reminder that he is not always going to be there to “Drain the Swamp” as we had hoped. Even more dangerous is that he has a close advisor, his daughter-in-law Laura Trump, who clearly is an animal rights zealot herself. She championed the initiative in Florida to ban greyhound racing and I am concerned that she now thinks she has her wings to really fly after the signing of the PACT Act.
In closing I am reminding you that the great civilizations of the past fell when individuals lost their ability to produce food to feed their nations. We are the great global experiment on whether or not a civilization can exist for more than 200 years without repeating history. I am confident when our backs are against the wall we will cherish and work at retaining our freedom, but sure seems like the time to engage pretty vigorously is upon us.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
