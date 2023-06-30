Trent Loos

I have been asked quite a bit lately why I am so dead set against the carbon dioxide pipeline. Well, it is because I have come to learn that man-made climate change could become a reality. We have been told that greenhouse gases are causing a looming disaster. The truth of the matter is that if we let policy continue to demonize and bury these elements of life, we will die.

The planet is close to the lowest minimum level of CO2 required for plant growth. The CO2 Coalition has assembled a tremendous amount of information about the importance of CO2 in healthy living. Before I go on, I think it is important to share with you who the CO2 Coalition is.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.