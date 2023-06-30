I have been asked quite a bit lately why I am so dead set against the carbon dioxide pipeline. Well, it is because I have come to learn that man-made climate change could become a reality. We have been told that greenhouse gases are causing a looming disaster. The truth of the matter is that if we let policy continue to demonize and bury these elements of life, we will die.
The planet is close to the lowest minimum level of CO2 required for plant growth. The CO2 Coalition has assembled a tremendous amount of information about the importance of CO2 in healthy living. Before I go on, I think it is important to share with you who the CO2 Coalition is.
According to their website at co2coalition.org, “the CO2 Coalition was established in 2015 as a 501(c)3 for the purpose of educating thought leaders, policy makers, and the public about the important contribution made by carbon dioxide to our lives and the economy. The coalition seeks to engage in an informed and dispassionate discussion of climate change, humans’ role in the climate system, the limitations of climate models, and the consequences of mandated reductions in CO2 emissions.”
All the data, backed up with actual science, is very accessible about CO2. I will share a couple facts that I think are quite interesting.
“Contrary to the oft-repeated mantra that today’s CO2 concentration is unprecedentedly high, our current levels of carbon dioxide are at near-historic lows. The average CO2 concentration in the preceding 600 million years was more than 2,600 ppm, nearly seven times our current amount and 2.5 times the worst case predicted by the IPCC for 2100. We don’t have too much CO2 we don’t have enough.”
“There is a growing realization that more CO2 in the air means more moisture in the soil. The major cause of water loss in plants is attributable to transpiration, in which the stomata or pores on the undersides of the leaves are open to absorb CO2. “
One of the great research projects included on this website discusses the role that Nitrous Oxide plays in the climate. Has anyone stopped for a moment and looked at the 3 most hated GHGs? Nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide and methane. All three are plant food.
Methane is the main component of natural gas—up to 90%. It is used as fuel and is used in the process of making modern day fertilizer. Nitrous oxide, which is 78% of the current atmosphere, could be considered the most important element in healthy living. As a side note, that is exactly why I have taken an N2O supplement daily for 18 years. CO2 atmospherically fuels plant growth and photosynthesis in the plant.
What is really taking place has nothing to do with protecting the planet and everything to do with “restructuring society.”
So, yes, I will continue to fight the corruption that has led to the biggest lie in my lifetime—that GHGs are dangerous. If you have not figured out yet that there is a grand plan to eliminate over half of the global population, you simply are not paying attention. Clearly the elitists of the world believe a monstrous event is headed our way from Mother Nature, which planet Earth is due for. They figure their best means of survival is to get the us out of their way. This is the hill I die on.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
