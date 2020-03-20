On Capitol Hill, things look a little different these days. Most folks are working from home, unless their job is absolutely essential.
It is up to each congressional office to determine whether its employees can work from home, meaning the halls of Congress are not a complete ghost town.
Congressional staffers still showing up to work are creative in their greetings with constituents. Bumping elbows or tapping toes has become the new normal around here.
However, no visitors are allowed in the U.S. Senate buildings, unless a staffer physically meets them at the entrance and escorts them inside.
An anticipatory staff assistant is to be treasured during these times, as hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes have long been sold out in the Senate stationery store with no new shipments in sight.
Cups, the only independent coffee shop and lunch spot on Capitol Hill, has shut its doors but is still paying its employees.
The Senate canceled its March recess and is in session until it passes legislation needed to address the novel coronavirus.
By the time you’re reading this, I expect President Donald Trump to have signed at least one legislative package into law to relieve the rippling effects of the coronavirus.
On March 17, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, announced that after the Senate passes the House’s coronavirus bill, it will write a second bill to address other affected industries. A third legislative package may follow.
Outside the Capitol grounds, events have been canceled left and right.
Several events around the annual cherry blossom festival have been scrapped, though visitors can still visit the cherry blossom trees.
The annual White House Easter Egg Roll set for April 13 has been canceled. In the announcement, First Lady Melania Trump said, “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short term to ensure a healthy country for the long term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”
While many small businesses are having a hard time coping with the loss of business, used bookstore Capitol Hill Books has found a way to make the best of the situation. The store is closed to the public, but groups of four or less can reserve hour-long spots to privately peruse the otherwise cramped store.
As of press time, Washington has strict rules in place, including closing gyms, bars, nightclubs, as well as no seating in restaurants—only grab-and-go service. Grocery stores remain open.
Sadly, the dedication ceremony for the Dwight D. Eisenhower memorial, originally scheduled on May 8, the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), is postponed.
On that note, perhaps the best advice on the internet during this time of self-quarantine is a meme that reads, “Your grandparents were called to war. You’ve been called to sit on your couch. You can do this.”
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
