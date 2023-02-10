Screen Shot 2023-02-10 at 2.46.22 PM.png

There is no question farmers feed the world. As recent as 2016, it was estimated one farmer produced enough food to feed 164 people and that figure has only increased since then.

But behind every hard-working farm family is also a woman who cooks for the harvest crew, picks up much needed parts in town, jumps in the tractor and rakes hay when asked, raises the next generation of agriculturists and waits up for her husband when he works late into the night. She is dedicated, resilient, patient and understands the assignment. The farmer feeds the world, but she feeds the farmer. And although she does not ask for recognition, she deserves it all the same. In honor of the women who support their family farms, High Plains Journal is creating a cookbook entitled, “Homemade in the High Plains.”

