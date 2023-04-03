SaraWyantCMYK

Throughout farm country, crop insurance is commonly recognized as the cornerstone of the farm safety net. But Risk Management Agency Administrator Marcia Bunger believes more training, outreach and education is needed. She wants to reach out to underserved producers who may not know how to best insure their crop and livestock risks and also train more diverse agents.

“With my travels, I could see there were people who did not know what crop insurance was, or maybe just had very little understanding of how it works,” she told Agri-Pulse during a recent interview. Others told her, “I don’t even know how to find an agent,” even though RMA has an agent locator.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.