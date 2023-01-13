ZacStuckyMugshot.jpg

At what point did peas get paired with carrots? And when did celebration correspond to cheers with champagne? Some connections are natural and leave no debate. At the same time, even the most uncommon pairings are more connected than we think. The song “Don’t stop believin’” by Journey, coach John Wooden and Joshua verse 1:9 all have a common theme. Inspiration.

What inspires us is personal. Unique only to you. For me, there are many inspirations. I think of my family and faith. Then, coaches, mentors, and countless songs, books, and movies. You likely have a similar combination, but as a farmer and rancher, my hope is that High Plains Journal can also be a part of your inspiration too.

