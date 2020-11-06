I am writing this on Election Day—Nov. 3. I have had several calls already this week from customers saying, “What do you think the market will be if the election goes the wrong way?”
Like I said a lot of times I have to say, “I don’t have a clue.” Hopefully there will be a definite winner declared and not a challenge for a long time to destroy our democracy. And hopefully there will not be destruction if the losers are mad. I have an idea to correct that destroying of property that is not theirs. If they are destroying someone else’s property get a load of liquid sewer or somewhat liquid and fly a helicopter over them and open it up to where they are covered. Then see how many still want to destroy or rebel.
Those 18-year-old kids that have never had a job might get the best education of their life. You think I am kidding. I am not.
The moisture in our area last week was perfect with most all receiving 2 1/2 to 4 inches. And we were luckier than some with the temperature warming up enough it rained on top of the snow and little ice. Those around Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, were not as lucky as they received a lot of ice, taking out electricity for a lot of people. Now we have a lot of wheat pasture ready over a huge area.
My wife came home complaining about the cashier at Wal-Mart being a royal hateful rip. I asked her if she was using the self-checkout again.
One lady that works at Wal-Mart sent my sister this post it said, “Calm down. Wal-Mart is just asking you to wear a mask. You can still wear pajamas and leave your bras and teeth at home.”
A friend of mine, who is a rather large guy, posted on Facebook last week. He said, “Times are tough so once again I will be selling my nudes—$5 to get one and $25 not to get one.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
