The dinner at this year’s 77th Golden Globes was vegan. Of course, it couldn’t just be vegan; it had to be vegan for the sake of climate change due to animal agriculture.
The menu, which included fish until December, was comprised of “chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth, a main course of king oyster mushrooms cooked and presented to resemble scallops, with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Golden Globes take place on the opposite side of the country from our nation’s Capitol. However, climate change protests are getting louder and more frequent in Washington, and celebrities are a part of those protests.
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, the quick-witted English comic and actor who has hosted a handful of times, delivered a hilarious stream of irreverent jokes throughout the evening.
When asked by Access Hollywood about his thoughts on the vegan meal, he sarcastically quipped, “I think it is a good idea that 800 people are trying to save the planet and arriving all in separate limos to have some veg.”
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria wanted to make clear the reason for the vegan meal: “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”
Actor Joaquin Phoenix added, “By acknowledging animal agriculture’s role in the degradation of our planet and boldly taking measures to do its part to reduce harm, the HFPA has shown great leadership.”
After the award show, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa was spotted chowing down on a hamburger at an after-party. He likely wasn’t the only celebrity filling up on animal protein.
Ag-vocate Ryan Goodman wrote a blog on the Golden Globes meal titled, “3 Ways The Golden Globes Could Reduce Environmental Impact More Than Removing Meat.”
Goodman’s sound advice is to forego the private jets and limousines, wear gowns more than once and reduce food waste.
As Goodman points out, over a quarter of United States greenhouse gas emissions is attributed to transportation, while less than 5% is attributed to livestock. He asks readers, “Why we are focusing on a tiny piece of the pie?”
Animal agriculture is an easy fall guy for climate change. I believe it’s because most people do not understand or are too lazy to study the science. Goodman’s suggestions are much less convenient for celebrities—and everyday Americans alike—so animal agriculture remains a scapegoat.
Gervais ended his beginning monologue, telling his celebrity audience, “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”
Tell 'em, Ricky.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
