The ranching and agricultural community is an amazing thing. When disaster strikes, we’re always there for one another and ready to lend a helping hand. When it comes to policy and political issues, though, we often find ourselves more fragmented.
There’s an expression I’ve heard occasionally from politicians. It goes something like, “if you want to vote for a candidate who agrees with you on every single issue, you better run for office yourself.”
Whether you’re talking about a political candidate or the beef industry, there’s a lot of truth to that saying. So, if you are a cattle producer or landowner, how do you figure out where to hitch your wagon? Who is going to represent you and your interests best?
At TSCRA, we pride ourselves on making rational, well thought out decisions based on the facts. We have an extensive process to decide what issues we support or oppose, and those decisions are made by our members.
The perfect example is mandatory country-of-origin labeling. On its face, it sounds like a good idea. Make sure American consumers can choose American beef, and the increased demand will drive up prices.
TSCRA opposes MCOOL. You may wonder why.
Even though it sounds good, the data and research show a different reality. Mandatory COOL does not provide a benefit and is, in fact, harmful to you as a cattle producer.
A study was commissioned by USDA and completed by independent researchers at Kansas State University. In announcing the results, the researchers, “found no evidence of meat demand increases for MCOOL covered products—those products sold at retail locations such as supermarkets. Because general meat demand has not increased, and the meat industry, as a whole, has experienced lower quantities and higher costs to implement the additional labeling procedures, MCOOL has led to net economic losses.”
We strongly support voluntary labeling programs. There are numerous options for producers who want to connect with consumers who value local or U.S. beef. Those programs rely on American marketing expertise instead of government bureaucracies and tend to be more successful at driving demand.
Proponents of MCOOL often assume cattle prices are driven solely by the existence of or lack of MCOOL. Cattle prices are actually determined by a wide variety of factors—herd numbers, weights, weather and supply of other proteins, to name a few. Further, MCOOL violated international trade law. The World Trade Organization ruled against MCOOL and the U.S. four times. If it had not been repealed, we would have been hit with more than $1 billion in retaliatory tariffs each year from both Canada and Mexico.
While MCOOL was never shown to increase demand, those tariffs certainly would have tanked demand and driven prices down.
It’s not about big versus little. Half of our 17,500 members own 45 or fewer head of cattle. It’s also not about local versus distant. Those who value buying local have that option already. Mandatory country-of-origin labeling is a matter of economics, and the economics do not work.
I could go on, but it is important that you know we’ve spent untold hours studying MCOOL as an association and getting feedback from members.
When it comes to policy and politics, not all cattle groups are the same. Be sure you know where they stand and how they determined their stance. As for TSCRA, we are always happy to talk with you one-on-one about questions and concerns, and we will always hitch our wagon to the facts.
—Robert E. McKnight Jr. is president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
