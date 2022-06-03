Regardless of what party affiliation you belong to or whether you could care less about politics it has to concern you when you fill up your vehicle with high gasoline and diesel prices then everything is skyrocketing. And like one employer recently said on television workers have to have higher wages and you can never lower those wages. So in turn employers let some employees go and try to operate with less even if prices come down.
I don’t mind to go a little more green, but in our area green is not that important. To go total green and try to do away with the gas and oil industry would be devastating to our area in the Midwest. I saw the lawyer I have used for years to read contracts and such. I said, “I haven’t switched I just haven’t had anything going in a long time. I would love some location damages or pipeline crossings. And I will gladly take wind energy.” I am like most in our area I need something to support these manipulated cattle markets.
Democrats feel some should be voicing your opinion to your politicians. I seriously doubt it will help but at least you tried. The other big thing that concerns me is the big push for a one world government system. That is a huge agenda that could change the United States drastically. It is predicted in the Bible that this will happen, but I’d rather postpone it as long as we can.
We need leaders who are for the people, and I am talking about all political parties. Whether Democrat, Republican or independent I want to vote for Christian or at least Christian-thinking people. With all these mass shootings going on, in my opinion, the US. started going downhill when we took prayer out of our schools. Our country was founded on “in God we trust” and that is the reason the U.S. has done well.
I’m not much for lawsuits but I hope the parents of these kids who died in school sue the video game makers that promote evil and I hope they are awarded $1 billion.
A friend of my oldest sons had gotten very sick last November and doctors couldn’t figure out what it was. He almost died but is slowly getting his health back. About a year before he got sick his wife also sued him for divorce. So I texted him a few days ago and said, “How are you doing?” He said, “Well, I’m doing.” I said, “That is good at least you are still alive.”
He liked to rope before his sickness and is trying to learn it again. I said, “Go out today and rope a cow or a gal.” He said most likely it will be a cow. I said, “I don’t blame you. It might be less chance for a wreck.” And he said, “Shoot, I agree.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
