This past weekend I helped a couple of friends feed the homeless at noon on Sunday. The one friend had a card that had his phone number and told the homeless if they needed someone to talk to give him a call.
I got tickled when the first woman who came up there said, “Did you sanitize everything before you started?” I could tell the one friend thought the question was a little pushy but nonetheless we let her know everything was clean. A lot of the problems include drug abuse, mental health, or both and some of you just wonder what made them end up homeless. It’s a lifestyle that doesn’t appeal to me.
The cattle market has gained strength every week for several weeks and often $3 to $5 per hundredweight higher. A friend sarcastically said, “Well, the packer claims they are only making $250 per head.” Then, he said, “Do you think they can survive with only making that?” Until cattle organizations stand up for the individual cattleman then I guess be glad they don’t want $1,000 per head like they did not too terrible long ago.
Expected fat cattle kills this past week are 665,000 to 670,000 head, which is excellent numbers. It appears that a lot of cattle feeders think that we are going to be short of numbers of feeder cattle. If you are a packer and buying them, they are plenty cheap. But if you are an individual giving these prices for feeders then you either have a sharper pencil than I have or have cheaper feed than I can get. Or else you are an optimist. And I hope you are right if you are an optimist, and they get higher. However, November and January feeders closed on July 12 over $185 and the next May they closed at $189.80.
I have two sisters—Sandra and Tammy—and sometimes I feel the need to talk to them if I am needing a little therapy. But most of the time after talking to them I definitely need therapy.
Two little kids were talking. The little girl said, “Do all fairy tales begin with ‘Once upon a time?’” The little boy said, “No many of them being with if I am elected, I promise.”
I asked my secretary if she knew a joke for me to put in this article. She said, “Yes I do.” I said, “What is it?” And she said, “My life.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
