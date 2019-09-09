I am always a sucker for the underdog, particularly if they are good, hardworking people.
A lot of the workers that I see around the country that are in the country illegally are good family people who are simply trying to make a better life for them and their families. I personally wish that the government would allow them to stay if they are working and continue to hold a job for the next 10 years. Fine them $10,000 for coming here illegally. Fingerprint them and charge them Social Security. Let them get a driver’s license. If they get a felony charge or more than one DUI then send them back to Mexico with no chance of returning.
This $10,000 per person would gather a lot of money. And if you are in the middle part of the United States you realize these workers are very needed. The truth is Americans that want to work have jobs and ones that don’t are far more taking advantage of the system than the illegal immigrants I know. Just ask yourself, why are you so special or spoiled to think that just because you were born here that you deserve a better chance than they do?
I don’t know why I was allowed to be born in America but only by the grace of God. In fact, while you are making the illegals work or go home—you can send a few Americans to another country. That would be alright with me if they are too lazy to work!
A friend of mine has two small girls, ages 8 and 11. They were both at the sale barn, working the cows and calves with their dad. I asked the girls if they knew how a cow told which calf was hers. They both said, “No.” I said, “The cow does it by smell.” I asked the girls if they thought they could tell their dad by smell if they had their eyes closed. The girls’ grandpa was standing there also and he jokingly said, “You could probably tell the girls’ dad by smell that is most of the time,” meaning he has quite a smell.
Last Saturday night I was out dancing and a lady came up and asked me to dance. I said yes but I will not say why but I didn’t want to dance with her very bad. The first time was an accident that I stepped on her toe but the second might not have been.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
