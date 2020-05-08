I was driving toward home this past weekend listening to a preacher who was talking about what was happening on the world stage. And whether you are a believer or not I challenge you to go to Revelations in the Bible and I am going to do the same.
A one world government is predicted toward the end of time. I am not a preacher and far from it. Some might say I am nothing but a hypocrite and I can see why they would say that. But I will tell you with all my faults I am a believer. I have heard several preachers this past weekend preach on this heading toward a one world government and what a better way for this than to shut the whole world down and then someone emerge as the answer to the world.
There will come a day when the cattle market doesn’t matter at all but today it does definitely matter to a lot of us. There are lots of things going on right now as far as packer control and it gets bigger every day. And like another sale barn owner said in his weekly report one voice seldom gets heard no matter how loud he screams but if you get these organizations that are supposed to be representing you screaming out then the politicians listen.
One Kansas rancher asked me to say something about how they need the Conservation Reserve Program land released now—without any penalty as Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado all have some very dry areas. With this crunch most cattlemen are in particularly with this virus problem and low cattle market. Then this might give them another much needed option rather than having to sell at this low time.
A lot of you women think your husbands do not remember anything. Well that is not true. A man and wife went Christmas shopping together. The wife had the shopping cart piled high and still needed to buy several more presents. But she looked everywhere and could not find him. So she called him on his mobile phone.
She hollered, “Where are you?” He said in a very a quiet voice, “Well, honey do you remember that jewelry place we went to about five years ago where you found that diamond that you wanted so bad?”
Her tone immediately changed and she started to cry a little. She said, “Yes.” He said, “Good, I am next door to that place—at the bar.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.