Fair week, the week of high emotions, temperatures, and the proof that 4-H really does “make the best better.” Fair time, where young and old come together, to showcase the bright future of communities across the nation, is well underway across the Midwest. I’m hopeful you got to at least visit one county fair.
4-H teaches life lessons, to both young and old. 4-H allows youth to participate in a low stress, positive learning environment. They learn time management skills to meet their goals and responsibilities, the importance of managing their own financial resources and making business decisions, proper animal care and livestock production practices, the value of leadership, teamwork, good sportsmanship and competition. 4-H teaches youth to set goals with the sole goal being to increase self-confidence and resilience. This is done by winning and losing. I for one, still appreciate the idea that not everyone gets a trophy in 4-H.
4-H is the true “family sport,” where all parties can be involved in all projects. Parents can choose to become involved as a volunteer or choose to be a spectator just like at a football game. Sometimes, parents get busy with work or running their own business that grandparents end up being the transportation for the youngsters who can’t make it to an event without a ride. 4-H is typically a few community service projects a year, a monthly meeting, and a week cram packed full of activities during county fair. As with anything, it does take hard work and practice at home to be fully successful. The youth are often asked to speak at public events and announce speakers or give projects talks. Public speaking is one area I believe our youth are failing today, and it’s a simple problem to fix—do it more! Another part of 4-H is to have a record of projects to reflect on later in life. Many things go as planned and others the wheels seem to fall off, but without a written record we have a hard time reflecting on what happened and what we might be able to do to prevent it in the future.
You may not have thought about it, but this is the first business “lesson” for many of these youngsters. Selling a product at fair is a first time business transaction for many of them. The youth have invested time, love—don’t believe me? I remember shedding tears as animals headed to be put on the truck—and energy for a whole year. Youth that participate in 4-H and go through the 4-H premium auction often use this money to invest in their future. For most, it will be some form of secondary education. Many city council members, mayors, and other elected officials are 4-H alumni.
Reflecting on the county fair usually brings mixed emotions. It’s a week full of highs and lows, and reflection on what it took to get there. The culmination of the year’s hard work and dedication, cram packed into a single week is no ordinary task. Somehow, someway it always manages to be a success. The county fair, is the celebration of what the county has to offer wrapped up in a few days, once a year. It takes a community that supports these events, volunteers that help even when they don’t have the time, and a fair board that never cease to amaze me. After working a twelve hour day, they still show up to volunteer, many times doing their best work at crunch time, in the middle of the night. Each and every year I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring to volunteer in the time of need. Even the county agent that I had growing up, volunteers help running the pig show as a ring steward.
If I still haven’t convinced you, you weren’t looking at the 2019 Comanche County Fair. 4-H really does make the best better. When signing your kids up for projects this fall, consider 4-H—you won’t regret it.
For more information contact the Comanche County Extension Office at 620-582-2411, asawyers@ksu.edu, vbrass@ksu.edu, shawn61@ksu.edu, or stop by the courthouse basement to visit in person Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register online today, at https://ks.4honline.com.
—Aaron Sawyers is the Comanche County, Kansas, Agricultural Natural Resources agent.
