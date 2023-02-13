Trent Loos

My first experience with buffalo producers was speaking to the Alberta Bison Association in March of 2018 and, not surprisingly, I had a similar experience recently in Rapid City, South Dakota, with the Dakota Territory Buffalo Association. Although I found no difference between the producers in Canada and the United States, I feel like I am more in tune with exactly how the buffalo producer is the tip of spear in the challenges we face today in not only food production but also property rights. This group of food animal owners is certainly part of the solution and is not contributing to the problem.

Today we have people who want to use the romance of the American buffalo as a means of grabbing land that they can then take out of food production. The phrase that seems to generate a tremendous amount of positive public sentiment is “Rewilding America.” The powers that be fantasize about capturing these majestic beasts for a role in their “real” American experience. The people I was hanging with in Rapid City are not part of this romantic notion of what buffalo roaming is all about.

