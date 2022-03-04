Grains have been making a jump in price with corn, soybean and wheat making a big jump on March 1. That pulled the feeder futures down but for as much as the grains were up, I was surprised the feeder futures weren’t further down in price.
Our area needs rain very badly. Some of the area south of us 100 miles and east of us 60 miles got rain. We had a good start in the fall but now a lot of my wheat you can barely row and a lot of it looks partially dead.
Wheat is hardy or it wouldn’t survive in our area anyway.
Lots of feeders and weaned calves are selling early this year because of the drought. Luckily, our feeder futures in the fall have been high enough in price that it has kept our light cattle selling at a good price.
Futures have fallen some, but they are still a good price. I have put insurance on some of my feeder cattle for the fall. The only reason I did that instead of hedging was that I didn’t have to put any money up front.
It’s quite an interesting, or I should say, it is quite a frustrating business with the packer still making that much money at the expense of cattlemen.
We have a quite a mess overseas, which is affecting the United States big time. Most of our politicians are interested in filling their pockets and making them and their kids rich instead of doing what is right for our country.
Most of the talk recently from cattlemen was they were disgusted that the president would not allow our big pipeline to come through and then turn around and tell other foreign countries to produce more oil, which makes Russia rich and our gas a lot higher.
A blonde lady wanted to earn some extra money and decide to hire herself as a handy woman. So she started in her neighborhood and at the first house she asked if there were any jobs for her. The man told her that she could paint the porch.
Then he asked the lady how much she would charge him. She said, “I will do it for $50.” The man’s wife was listening and said to her husband, “Does she realize our porch goes all the way around the house?”
A short time later the blonde lady came to the door to collect her money. She got the $50 and said, “Here’s the paint I have left.” He said, “Paint left?” She said, “Yes, but it’s not a porch it’s a Lexus.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
