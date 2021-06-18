Gov. Laura Kelly visited Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC in Arkansas City to honor the company for being named the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year.
“With its designation as Exporter of the Year, Creekstone has joined an elite group of Kansas companies,” Gov. Kelly said. “I am confident that the Creekstone brand will continue to grow—both at home and abroad—thanks to the company’s outstanding leadership, savvy approach to global trade, superior products, and hardworking team. Congratulations to Creekstone on its continued success, and this significant accomplishment.”
Creekstone’s premium beef is sold in 73 foreign markets across the world, making exporting an essential part of its overall business success and sustainability. According to Creekstone, 20% of company sales are generated from exporting.
The company has made a significant impact on the surrounding community, having contracted with more than 300 different vendors annually for a total of approximately $90 million. A $150 million expansion currently is in the works.
In addition to exporting high-quality meats, Creekstone represents the importance of foreign direct investment in Kansas. Creekstone is owned by the Japanese company, Marubeni.
“We at Creekstone are honored to be recognized as Exporter of the Year and proud to represent the best of what Kansas agriculture has to offer,” said Dan Stewart, director of marketing for Creekstone Farms. “On behalf of our more than 1,000 team members, we thank the governor and the Kansas Department of Commerce for this prestigious award.”
