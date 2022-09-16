Jerry Nine

My sister sold her steers last week so this week she made everyone who had sorted them or had worked them when they were calves some cookies and other goodies.

She walked up to one of the guys who had definitely sorted them and she said, “Here, I made you some stuff for sorting my cattle.” Then several of the other guys sitting at the table said, “I helped.” He replied, “Oh, no, you didn’t!” They responded, “Yes, we did. It was a team effort.” Anything for a cowboy to get something good to eat.

