Jerry Nine

I don't know what we ranchers or farmers could complain about but I bet we can think of something. The grass is probably the best I have ever seen for the middle of July in our area. Cattle are at an extremely good price, all the way from calves off the cow to big yearlings.

North of where I live one rancher has had 22 inches of rain since April 26.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.