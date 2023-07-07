Farm kids start out holding a flashlight for their dad while he tries to find the problem in a dark engine compartment. They may also be called upon when the space in that compartment needs a smaller set of hands to loosen a screw or connect a hose. Through these tasks, they learn how to get things done—often in rather creative ways.
While my dad may have trusted me to hold a flashlight, he was less confident in me dragging his 30-foot stock trailer around. I was OK with that. I was asked to wash and wax that stock trailer one year for him for Father’s Day so I knew learning to tow it or—heaven forbid—back it up was out of the question. And it was never an issue until years ago when one of my son’s 4-H ewe lambs failed to gain weight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.